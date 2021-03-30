FOR the first time ever, the English Football League have appointed a woman to referee a game.

It has been announced that Rebecca Welch, 37, has become the first female referee to be appointed to a game in the English Football League.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Welch will preside over the League Two game on Monday between Port Vale and Harrogate Town.

Speaking to Sky News, Welch said: “I’m still trying to let it sink in. I got the news on Saturday and haven’t come back down to earth yet. I’m very fortunate to have been given this opportunity and I’m really excited about it.”

Amy Fearn became the first woman to referee a portion of a men’s EFL game in 2010 when she came on as a replacement in the second half of a Championship game between Nottingham Forst and Coventry.

Welch, however, is the first female to referee a whole match.

Welch was recently promoted to UEFA’s elite category of officials and has refereed in the National League for the past three years. She has also presided over the Women’s FA Cup Final in Wembley.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Woman Ever Appointed to Referee English Football League Game.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.