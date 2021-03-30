Fight Erupts After Lockdown Restrictions Are Eased

AS lockdown restrictions are eased in the UK, a fight broke out as hundreds gathered to celebrate.

Hundreds of drinkers celebrated the government easing lockdown restrictions and warm weather yesterday.

The government announcement, which includes six people or two households now being allowed to meet outside for the first time in four months, coincided with a three-day long mini heatwave. Many got outside to enjoy the warm weather and have a drink with friends.

However, some took the easing of restrictions too far, with hundreds seen gathering at Arboretum, Nottingham, where the celebrations escalated into a fight as drinkers began to throw drinks and push each other.

Video footage shows people gathering around to film the disturbance and members of the public were also shouting at the fighters.

Not only this, large numbers of litter including empty bottles, boxes and cans were left on the grass in the evening.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said he hoped people would take advantage of the “beautiful weather” to exercise or play sport – as golfers, swimmers and tennis players are now permitted to resume their hobbies – but warned people should “proceed with caution.”

Johnson told a Downing Street press conference yesterday: “I know how much government has asked of the people in the last year, but I also know how magnificently – incredible patience and fortitude – people have responded.

“It’s my view, overwhelmingly, people are determined to continue to do that and they do understand the need for caution.”

Although restrictions have been eased, the public has been warned against breaking social distancing rules, although video footage appears to show this advice has been ignored, with many seen hugging and putting their arms around each other.

Nigel Huddleston, Sports minister, said: “please don’t do the hugging.”

“I want to hug my mum as well – politicians are human beings too and we’re as desperately keen to do this as everybody else.

“At the moment the message is still be cautious. We’ve got the rule of six – you can now go out and visit friends and relatives in their gardens – this is very much an outdoor message. But uncomfortable as it is, please don’t do the hugging, because what you’re doing is risking the health of the very people that you love.

“[It’s] just a matter of time. We’ll be looking at social distancing and other measures as time goes on. The whole point of this road map is to take it stage by stage, take it cautiously, look at the measures, see how we’re making progress.”

