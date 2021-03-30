€330,000 available for NGOs supplying food and cooked meals

THE Balearic Government has made a further €330,000 available for distribution to non-profit organisations involved in helping those who are finding it difficult to feed themselves.

Applicants will be vetted by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Sports and all programmes involved in direct supply of food and other basic necessities or social dining projects will be considered.

This is the third tranche of financial assistance made by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Sport to these entities since the outbreak of the health crisis caused by Covid-19 a year ago with the first in May 2020 worth €284,000 and second in November 2020 also valued at €330,000.

It recognises that the number of families cared for by food distribution organisations and social canteens has increased and this support is in addition to other benefits and social assistance.

Increase in demand for commodities has affected not only the distribution of basic necessities among families but also social dining halls, which mostly assist single adults in a situation of severe exclusion.

As dining activity has been suspended due to the restrictions under the pandemic situation in the Balearics, it has been replaced by the distribution of daily cooked meals.

