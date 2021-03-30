Donald Trump Launches Website Claiming He Defeated The Washington Establishment

DONALD TRUMP Has Launched His New Website In Which He Claims He Defeated The Washington Establishment



Donald Trump, the former US president, and his wife, Melania, have announced the launch of their new website on Monday 29, with the domain name of 45Office.com, which they report allows both the public and the press to contact them, and will give updates on events.

On the ‘about’ page on the website, it offers a glowing review of Trump’s presidential legacy, where it claims that he “launched the most extraordinary political movement in history dethroning political dynasties”, defeating ‘the Washington Establishment’.

It also makes the claim that under his presidency – despite, after China, being the second-largest carbon polluter in the world – “America led the world in reducing carbon emissions”.

Another claim made on the website is that, “Unemployment reached its lowest rate in half a century”, which, during February 2020 might well have been true, but by the time Mr Trump left The White House, there three million fewer jobs than when he started.

The statistic on unemployment under his term of office can without a doubt be blamed squarely on the Covid pandemic, where unemployment hit the highest level in April 2020 for 90 years, at 14.7 per cent.

Their website also speaks of the administration’s “aggressive attitude” that it took against the virus and the pandemic, claiming their action “saved countless lives”, however, it is known that during the early stages of the pandemic, Mr Trump had downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak, and was highly critical of any lockdown measures, as reported by express.co.uk.

