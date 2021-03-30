Dad who daughters treated “like an ATM” no longer has to pay

A MAN in Sevilla will no longer have to pay maintenance to his daughters who a court has ruled treated him as nothing more than an ATM.

He had been sending them more than €750 every month for 17 years, but his lawyer proved to the court that in all that time there had not been a single gesture of affection towards him from his daughters, who are now more than 20 years old.

-- Advertisement --



Only one of them occasionally contacted him, but only to ask him for money or tell him to pay for his expenses according to a report in national Spanish daily ABC.

His lawyer says that this is the first sentence of its kind in Spain, despite the possibility having been put in place by the Supreme Court in 2019, stating that if there was no proper relationship between parents and children for a long time and the fault was on the children’s part, then maintenance could be cancelled.

In this case, he said, it was easy to prove. The girls were unable to provide a single piece of evidence of a kind gesture towards their father. He, on the other hand, had numerous messages asking for money for computers and courses amongst other things.

The man divorced from the girls’ mother in 2003 and a court in Cordoba sentenced him to pay maintenance. Their mother had custody of the girls and they went from having a loving relationship with him to no longer wanting to have anything to do with him the man’s lawyer explained.

He and his relatives, the girls’ grandparents, uncles and aunts, fought for the right to see them, but despite the courts ruling in their favour, the mother claimed that their daughters didn’t want to see him. His letters, calls and messages went unanswered.

After so many years, and as they are now adults, he decided that if they wanted nothing to do with him then he should no longer have to send them money and despite loving them, he took the case to court and has won and is no longer responsible.

Despite them being adults, they can still claim the maintenance that their father had been sending them from their mother.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dad who daughters treated “like an ATM” no longer has to pay”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.