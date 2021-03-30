Coín Burglary Suspect Arrested

Coín Guardia Civil officers have arrested a man of Spanish nationality for two crimes of breaking and entering with the intent to steal, while posing as a salesman, which enabled him to check if somebody was at home when he tried their intercom.

The officers initiated their investigation back in December after several reports of homes being burgled in an urbanisation in Coín, in the province of Málaga, and they soon identified the perpetrator as a man who was going to doors of properties posing as a salesman in order to check if homes he had marked for burglary were occupied at that time.

It was alleged that upon receiving no answer on the intercom, the suspect would jump over the perimeter fence and break into the home, stealing all kinds of belongings, and a man living in the Serranía de Ronda, with a previous police record was arrested on suspicion of the breaking and entering, and burglary crimes, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

