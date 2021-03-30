Claude Callegari, Former AFTV Star And Passionate Arsenal Fan Dies Aged 58.

FORMER Arsenal Fan TV regular Claude Callegari posted that he would ‘disappear soon to see my mother’ just days before his tragic death.

It was announced today, Tuesday, March 30, that the Gunners’ fan favourite Callegari died at the age of 58, leading to a flood of tributes from supporters.

A message from fellow Arsenal fans Terry and Diesel read: “We can’t believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude’s father. It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon 29th March. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Claude, his family and friends and be respectful at this extremely sad time. RIP dear friend, gone but never be forgotten. Gooner for life.”

It came just two days after he wrote: “No one is forcing you to watch it don’t worry I will disappear soon to see my mother then you can all be happy.”

‘We are absolutely devastated today to learn of the death of Claude Callegari, one of the channel’s most popular contributors,’ AFTV tweeted. ‘Claude was a much-loved figure during his time on the channel and through his passion for Arsenal was able to connect with fans from around the globe on a meaningful level.

Rivalry to one side, it's very sad to hear of the passing of Claude Callegari. His relationship with Spurs fans was tempestuous at times, but there can be absolutely no doubting his passion for his club and for football. Deepest condolences to his family and friends #RIPClaude pic.twitter.com/ykv39kB7CN — Armed Forces Spurs Official Supporters Club (@AF_Spurs_OSC) March 30, 2021



‘We had continued to privately support Claude during his time away from the channel during the pandemic and the news of his passing comes as a deep shock to everyone at AFTV and in the wider Arsenal community.’

