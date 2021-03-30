Canada Suspends AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Safety Concerns.



Canada has suspended all use of the vaccine, the National Advisory Committee on Immunisation has recommended a pause on AstraZeneca vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons.

Officials in Berlin, Munich and the eastern state of Brandenburg took the decision to temporarily halt vaccinations ahead of a meeting of representatives from Germany’s 16 states today, Tuesday, March 2021

Health Canada said Monday that 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered and no cases of the rare blood clotting adverse events have been reported in Canada, but that it was aware of additional cases that have recently been reported in Europe.

Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island have all now suspended the use of the vaccine for anyone below the age of 55. Other provinces and territories are expected to follow.

Dr Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician and member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force said that the discovery of a potential connection with the vaccine to blood clots raised a “red flag” that “warrants further exploration.”

“People should appreciate that not all blood clots are created the same,” he said. “This is a very specific and particular method of blood clotting that likely has an association with the vaccine.”

“This vaccine has had all the ups and downs — it looks like a roller coaster,” said Dr. Caroline Quach, chair of NACI and a pediatric infectious diseases expert. “The problem is because data are evolving, we are also evolving our recommendations.”

