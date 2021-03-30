New Covid Variant Discovered in Spain’s Andalucia.

The president of the community of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has announced that a brand new variant of Covid-19 has been discovered in the region. Moreno said it is so new that there isn’t even a name for the mutant strain yet and urgent tests are presently being carried out to observe it’s behaviour.

The president pointed out that including this new variant, there are now five types circulating in Andalucia. The dominant one is the British one, followed by the South African, the Ugandan, the new as yet unnamed, and the first strain that was detected at the beginning of the pandemic.

The committee of experts of the Board are very aware of the evolution of this new variant and are examining its behaviour, according to Moreno, who also explained that as a virus mutates, it is natural for new variants to appear.

He once again asked citizens to be responsible because ” there are eight or ten complicated weeks left” to immunise fifty per cent of the population with the vaccine. The worry is that the new variant gets out of control and scuppers plans for summer 2021 holidays- essential for the economic recovery of the tourist sector and the country itself.

FOURTH WAVE

The president of the Board has admitted that “everything seems to indicate that we are moving towards a fourth wave“, although he has specified that it may turn out to be of less impact than the third. Andalucia has more than 1.4 million people vaccinated and half a million immunised against the disease.

