SPAIN’S central government has introduced a new law surrounding face masks making them mandatory on in all public spaces.

The new law will see masks mandatory in all Spain’s public spaces.

The law was changed today to remove the exemption in the previous regulation which meant masks did not have to be worn outdoors if people could stay at least two metres apart from each other.

-- Advertisement --



Now, masks will have to be worn in all public spaces even if people can stay two metres away from each other, which could include beaches and around pools.

While the new law will affect many areas of Spain, Andalucia has had a similar law in effect since last July meaning everyone in public spaces, except those who are exempt for medical or other reasons, already have to wear a mask.

Andalucia’s law had made an exemption for those lying down near beaches and swimming pools however, while Spain’s new law does not, meaning mask wearing is now mandatory even on the beach unless a similar exemption is put in place.

Current fines for being found not wearing a mask begin at €100 and can rise to between €601 and €30,000 for more serious cases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Change of Law on Mask Wearing in Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.