Brave teen who stepped in to stop attack reported by abusive man

A BRAVE teenager who stepped in to defend a woman who was being attacked by her partner ended up being reported by the couple in Vigo, northern Spain.

The teen, whose exact age has not been reported, got off the bus last night, Monday, March 29, to go home, and as he did so, he saw a man violently attacking a woman, according to the Local Police based on witness statements.

He stepped in between the couple and hit the man in order to put an end to the attack, after hearing the woman, aged 36, screaming that her boyfriend had broken her leg.

Witnesses alerted the Local Police who quickly arrived on the scene only to be attacked by the woman, who was drunk and screamed at the officers that they weren’t going to arrest her boyfriend, according to local Spanish daily La Voz de Galicia.

She was charged with attacking an officer of the law and her partner, aged 56, was charged with domestic violence. The couple will also face a fine for being on the street after curfew without just cause.

The officers called the boy’s parents to the scene as he was under 18, and the older man said that he planned to file a complaint against him for attacking him. He was encouraged to do so by his girlfriend.

