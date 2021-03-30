Best foot forward in aid of the community

Why not put your best foot forward this week and take part in a 5km walk in Orihuela in aid of two defibrillators for the community.



La Fuente Defibrillator Walk takes place on Friday and Saturday, April 2 and 3, with the first day now fully booked.

Walkers will meet at Ryan’s Bar at 10.15am for tea and coffee before groups of four set off every five minutes to adhere to Covid safety protocols.

Teams will make their way to Evolution for brunch and unlimited water, cava or beer for two hours.

There is a €20 fee per person, and anybody interested in taking part should call 711 066 651.

“As an added bonus, we have the fabulous Paul Cameron as The Maverick playing on both days during the brunch. Friday is booked up, but we still have some availability left for Saturday, and anyone who pays for brunch in advance, will be guaranteed a seat under the toldo,” said organisers.

“We need all the support we can get to ensure we reach our target to supply and fit two defibrillators in the centre. EpiPens will also be made available for all bars and businesses who have contributed to the fund.”

There will be raffles on both days and all donations are hugely appreciated.

