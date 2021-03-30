Berlin Suspends AstraZeneca Vaccine for Under-60s

BERLIN has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under-60.

The German state of Berlin is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine again. Amidst reports of blood clots, the vaccine will not be available for people under the age of 60.

The country’s medical regulator announced 31 cases of rare blood clots in people who had received the vaccine recently, nine of them have since died. Delik Kalayci, Berlin’s top health official, said the decision was made as a precaution ahead of a meeting of representatives to discuss the deaths.

According to Germany’s medical regulator, The Paul Ehrlich Institute, all except for two of the cases involved women aged 20 to 63.

There have been reports of an unusual form of blood clots in the head, sinus vein thromboses, which prompted a temporary suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several European countries this month.

Most European countries have resumed the use of the vaccine after a review from medical experts, the European Medicines Agency said the benefits of jab outweigh the risks. However, they recommended that warnings should be provided to doctors and patients about possible side effects.

Two state-owned hospitals in Berlin announced earlier today that they had stopped giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to female staff members under 55. A temporary halt in the use of the vaccine was called for by the heads of five university hospitals in western Germany.

Around 2.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been administered in Germany.

