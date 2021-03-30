AstraZeneca Vaccine Has Changed Its Name To Vaxzevria



The website of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), shows that the coronavirus vaccine from Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the British University of Oxford has changed its name to Vaxzevria, and indicates that Vaxzevria is composed of a modified adenovirus that, since it is not SARS-CoV-2 itself, cannot cause COVID-19.

The portal of the Swedish National Medicines Agency (Läkemedelsverket) confirms that the name change was approved by the EMA on March 25 after a request from the company.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The EMA also claims that the vaccine Vaxzevria of AstraZeneca is safe and effective in preventing new coronavirus in people aged over 18 years old, but that it has lowered its effectiveness from 79 to 76 per cent.

No official reason has been given for the name change, but it could be due to the latest UK-based pharmaceutical crisis that involved its vaccine with cases of thrombosis, with at least a dozen countries in Europe suspending the use of the vaccine, but then resuming once the EMA affirmed that it is “safe and effective” against COVID-19, although without ruling out its relationship with “very rare” cases of coagulation blood associated with thrombosis.

The Swedish body is quick to point out to everybody that the name change of the product is not associated with any other change in the drug, but stressed the importance that those responsible for receiving the vaccination are aware of the change, since the information on the product, labelling, and packaging can look different from before, as reported by actualidad.rt.com.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “AstraZeneca Vaccine Changes Its Name”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.