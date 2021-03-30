ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY Speaks About Harry And Meghan’s ‘Backyard’ Wedding Claims



The Most Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, speaking with an Italian newspaper, has finally spoken about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claim in the Oprah interview that he had secretly married them in their “backyard”, three days before their high-profile royal wedding took place.

Mr Welby told La Repubblica, “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it, but the legal wedding was on the Saturday, I won’t say what happened at any other meetings”, he said.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan claimed they had secretly tied the knot ahead of their royal wedding, telling Winfrey, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. We called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us'”.

Adding, “So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury”, with Harry adding, “Just the three of us”, as reported by express.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Archbishop of Canterbury Speaks About Harry And Meghan Wedding Claims”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.