ARCHAEOLOGICAL dig in Southern Spain reveals decapitation and extraordinary burial rituals.

An archaeological dig in Spain’s Cádiz has revealed both fascinating and shocking burial rituals. The burial rituals were discovered at a Neolithic settlement as part of a five-year archaeological investigation.

The burial practices have been revealed to have taken place 1,000 years before they became commonly used. The stunning discoveries were made in the Dehesilla caves in Cadiz, as part of an excavation led by University of Seville archaeologist Daniel García Rivero.

The dig revealed a woman who is believed to have been trephined while she was still alive, she was then decapitated. As part of the intriguing ritual the skull of the woman was placed next to that of a man that was many years older than her. The burial site also contained ceramic vases that had been carefully decorated as well as a slaughtered lamb or a goat.

Excavation of the site will continue as soon as the global coronavirus pandemic allows. García Rivero explained how the discoveries point to the burial of an important member of the community. Rivero explained that, “The sacrifice discovered in Cádiz doesn’t appear to have taken place as the result of a punishment based on the time invested in the ritual, in the putting together of the stone structures and given the characteristics of the objects uncovered.”

The archaeologist added that, “Everything points to the two skulls belonging to people who had religious or social relevance in the population. The age of the man could indicate a prestigious elder in the community.”

