Another protest against the Balearic Government took place in Palma

THERE was another, but much quieter, protest in Palma by members of the hospitality sector complaining about the actions of the Balearic Government on March 29.

The protest was orchestrated by Victor Sánchez of the Foro Baleares but no more than around 20 people turned up outside the Government main building at the Consolat de Mar.

From the lower than usual turnout, it would appear that many bar and restaurant owners have decided to make the most of the situation, but those who did turn up were angry that once again those without terraces had to close their businesses.

One of the banners that had been prepared for the protest carried an image of President Armengol with a glass of wine in her hand (who had been caught several weeks ago drinking in a bar that should have been closed).

The other simply stated “If I don’t work, you don’t get paid” suggesting that the Government should resign en masses.

