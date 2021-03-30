Another mystery monolith turns up on Costa Brava beach

YET another mystery monolith has turned up this morning on a beach in Girona, on Spain’s Costa Brava.

The metal monolith, more than two metres tall, and similar to the one which appeared back in November 2020 in the Utah desert and several others since then, was spotted on Sa Conca beach in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, this morning, Tuesday, March 30.

A spokesperson for the town hall has confirmed that it is on the beach although it is not known where it has come from.

Since the first one in Utah, several similar metal monoliths have appeared in different areas of the United Kingdom, Romania, Holland, Canada or Poland, as well as Segovia in Spain.

