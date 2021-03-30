ANDALUCIA starts vaccination of the general population between 65 and 55 with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Andalucia started to administer the first doses in Almeria, Huelva and in Malaga. On Monday the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalusian Regional Government initiated the vaccination of the general population aged between 65 and 55 with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The process began with those born in 1965 and is due to follow a descending order by age.

These vaccines will be given to the general population and will not be linked to any essential professions. The vaccinations will be carried out in “the city of Almeria in the Palacio de los Juegos del Mediterráneo, in the North Area also in Almeria, Almonte (Huelva) and in Ronda (Malaga)” as reported by the Junta de Andalucia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The decision to resume vaccination in Andalucia with the AstraZeneca vaccine was made by the Ministry of Health, and vaccinations resumed on Wednesday, March 24. It was also decided to authorise the vaccine to people aged up to 65.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia Starts Vaccination of General Population between 65 and 55 with AstraZeneca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.