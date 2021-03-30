The Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucía Regional Government has begun this Monday to vaccinate against Covid-19 with AstraZeneca the general population between 65 and 55 years, following a descending order by age to proceed with the citation, starting with those born in 1956.

These first doses for this age group, which are no longer linked to any essential profession, will be inoculated in the city of Almeria, in the Palacio de Los Juegos del Mediterráneo, in the North Area of Almeria, Almonte (Huelva) and Ronda (Malaga).

Similarly, the vaccination of professionals belonging to the essential groups of Education and Security Corps, penitentiaries, Civil Protection, etc., who are also being vaccinated with this preparation from the University of Oxford, will be started in the rest of the provinces once the vaccination has been completed.

On Wednesday 24 March, Andalucía resumed vaccination with AstraZeneca following the decision taken by the Ministry of Health to resume the administration of this vaccine and to extend its authority to 65 years of age, an indication that Andalusia had been requesting since the vaccine’s arrival in Spain.

The vaccination of this age group with AstraZeneca is in addition to that currently in force with Pfizer, which is being administered to people over 80 years of age, the elderly and those in health and social care, and Moderna, which is also being administered to health and elderly people.

In total, Andalucía is receiving 99,450 doses of Pfizer (which will be received this Monday), 56,800 doses of Moderna and 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which are in addition to the existing doses that were accumulated during the nine-day stoppage.

@Junta de Andalucia