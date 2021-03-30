10,000th Covid patient admitted to ICU in the Netherlands.

MORE than 12 months after the start of the pandemic, the 10,000th Covid patient is admitted to an intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital today.

The NICE foundation, which collects and analyses data from the ICUs together with the clinical information science department of the Amsterdam UMC, said it is a “sad milestone”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Since the start of the health crisis in the Netherlands, 2,725 of the 10,000 patients admitted to intensive care units have died.

The average death rate is about 30 per cent, said NICE.

Of those admitted to nursing wards, there was a 15.5 per cent fatality rate in January and February.

Pressure on hospitals is increasing, with an average of 55 ICU admissions per day, according to NICE.

Last week it was decided to increase the number of IC beds from 1,350 to 1,450.

“It has become painfully clear during this pandemic that IC care is a scarce commodity,” says the chairman of the NICE foundation, intensivist Dave Dongelmans of the Amsterdam UMC.

It was pointed out that Covid patients do not make up the majority of the ICU admissions; in an average year, the figure is between 75,000 and 80,000.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “10,000th Covid patient admitted to ICU in the Netherlands”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.