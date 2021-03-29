Woman Charged with Murder of Newborn Baby Discovered in Hampshire Woodland

WOMAN charged with the murder of a newborn baby discovered in Hampshire woodland by a dog walker.

Tragically the baby boy was discovered in Hampshire woodland on March 5, 2020 at just after 2pm by a dog walker. The shocking discovery was made only a few hundred metres away from the sailing club near to Shore Road. The dog walker found the newborn baby boy wrapped in a white towel.

At the time of the horrific discovery police launched a murder investigation and carefully searched the scene with police sniffer dogs. Police also launched an appeal for the newborn boy’s mother to come forward.

After the woodland in Hythe, Hampshire was carefully searched Silipa Keresi, aged 37 was arrested in connection with the death, but was later released on bail. She has now been arrested a second time and this time she has been charged with murder.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson was able to confirm the arrest and explained that, ‘Detectives arrested her again at the weekend and, following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, have now charged her with the murder.’

The 37-year-old was due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court, today, Monday March 29.

