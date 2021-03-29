WHO Claims Animals Likely Source Of Covid

NEW WHO reports claims that animals were the most likely source of Covid

The long-awaited report from the World Health Organisation-China study has concluded that it is “extremely unlikely” that coronavirus was caused by a lab leak, as has been widely reported, particularly in the US. Instead, the results, obtained by The Associated Press, point to the transmission of Covid from bats to humans through another animal.

The release of the report has suffered repeated delays, but according to the sneak-peak the findings are mostly what was previously expected. Even so, the scientists have recommended further investigation into all areas of their study, except for the lab-leak theory.

Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO expert who led the Wuhan mission, said on Friday, March 26 that the report had been finalized and was in the final stages of being proof-read and translated.

“I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we will be able to release it publicly,” he said.

Likewise, the draft report has been noncommittal about its opinion on whether or not the virus originated in a Wuhan wet market back in December 2019.

“No firm conclusion therefore about the role of the Huanan market in the origin of the outbreak, or how the infection was introduced into the market, can currently be drawn,” the report said.

“While there is some evidence for possible reintroduction of SARS-CoV-2 through handling of imported contaminated frozen products in China since the initial pandemic wave, this would be extraordinary in 2019 where the virus was not widely circulating,” the study said.

