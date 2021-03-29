Watch: Benidorm Police Under Investigation For Beating Woman

WATCH THE VIDEO: TWO Benidorm Police officers are under investigation for beating a woman.

The National Police have launched an investigation into two officers who were recorded while they were trying to arrest a young woman in Benidorm in Alicante who had violated curfew, and reportedly, several other anti-Covid regulations. The incriminating video was shot by a resident of an apartment directly above where the alleged attack took place. The footage, which has since gone viral, clearly shows the two officers grappling with the young woman and delivering several blows with their truncheon.

Sources from the Government Delegation in the Valencian Community have informed Spanish daily EFE, that while the National Police have taken a statement from both officers, they have not been arrested or charged with any crime. It will now be down to a court to review the footage and the statements and determine if their intervention is considered irregular, in which case criminal proceedings will begin against the officers.

Esta brutal actuación no es propia de una #policía democrática ni civilizada!

Ha sido en #Benidorm (#Alicante). Y son muchos veces ya!

¿De dónde salen estas personas? ?¿Por qué se permiten estás actuaciones?

Vergüenza! pic.twitter.com/9w7dJMBO6h — Manel Márquez (@manelmarquez) March 28, 2021

People who watched the video were understandably shocked with what they saw and took to social media to voice their disgust.

“Where do these people come from? ? Why are these performances allowed? Shame!” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Exactly, if they do this in a public place, I don’t even want to think about what they would have done to her in privacy ……….”

