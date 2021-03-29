WALTHAMSTOW Stabbing: 16-Year-Old Teenage Boy Rushed To Hospital



It has been reported that a 16-year-old teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight on Billet Road in Walthamstow, East London, at around 3.45pm this afternoon (Monday 29).

Emergency services, including police, and paramedics, plus London’s Air Ambulance, were mobilised to the scene where they found the boy with stab wounds to his neck and leg, and he was transferred to hospital but there is no news yet of his condition.

-- Advertisement --



A police spokesman said no arrests have been made and that investigations are underway, with Billet Road closed off between North Countess Road and Durban Road.

Officers say the road will be closed for some time, asking the public to please avoid the area while specialist forensics officers search for clues to the attack, with a Section 60 search authority imposed on the area as the inquiry gets underway.

Residents of the area told reporters that they saw the air ambulance land near a Co-op store on Billet Road before seeing it take off again around 45 minutes later, as reported by express.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Walthamstow Stabbing: Teenage Boy Rushed To Hospital ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.