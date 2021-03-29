UK Holidaymakers Face £5,000 Fine From Today For leaving The Country Under Strict New Travel Law.

Holidaymakers from England and Wales who try and leave the country will be fined up to £5,000 from today, Monday, March 29. The ban, which technically lasts until June 30 under new Covid regulations, was approved by MPs in parliament and applies to England and Wales. Separate rules will apply to Scotland who have yet to outline their own regulations.

Under the new laws, residents need a valid reason in order to travel abroad – of which there are a number of approved reasons. Foreign breaks were already banned, but as the country was under a stay at home order, it was covered under those laws instead.

The Stay at Home message will be lifted from Monday too, where it will be replaced with a ‘Stay Local’ slogan instead.

The Covid regulations will last until June 30, but a decision could be made to lift travel restrictions earlier if the PM sees fit. Ministers are set to make a final call on holidays on April 5 or April 12, the PM said yesterday.

No one will now be able to legally go abroad before May 17. A Government source told The Times that the ban will be extended until June 30 purely for “legislative convenience… to stop people travelling before May 17”. The extension does not pre-empt the review of foreign travel happening next month, the source added.

Under the new Covid laws, people across the country will be officially banned from leaving the country without a reasonable excuse. You can legally leave the Uk:

Travelling within the Common Travel Area

Where it’s necessary for work

For study outside the UK

For volunteer or charity work

Elite sportspeople- for training or competitions

To fulfil a legal obligation

To seek medical assistance or appointments

For the purpose of moving house or viewing a house to buy or rent

To be at the birth of a child at the mum’s request

To visit someone in a hospice or care home – but only close friends and family

To visit someone who is dying – close friends and family only

To attend a funeral

For childcare purposes

You are getting married outside the UK

Contact with siblings for children in care

If you don’t live in the UK permanently and are going home.

German tourists continue to flock to Mallorca with our 40,000 expected to arrive this week.

