On March 29, the day after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his team returned to the Rock after meetings in Madrid, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made his first official visit to Gibraltar.

He was met at the airport by Governor Sir David Steel and Mr Picardo and went on a walkabout through Main Street having removed his face mask as wearing one is no longer a legal requirement in the open.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to reaching agreement on a future treaty between the UK and EU in respect of Gibraltar and said;

“As a valued member of the UK family, we stand side by side with Gibraltar as we enter into the forthcoming negotiations with the EU on Gibraltar’s future relationship.

“We are committed to delivering a treaty which safeguards UK’s sovereignty of Gibraltar and supports the prosperity of both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.”

The UK-Gibraltar Joint Ministerial Council is the highest negotiating forum for ministers to come together and discuss matters of shared importance.

The Joint Ministerial Council (Gibraltar EU Negotiations) was originally formed to discuss the UK’s exit from the European Union, but has come into its own as a forum for agile discussion between the UK and Gibraltar across a range of shared interests.

