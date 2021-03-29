Three people wanted for murder in Portugal arrested in Sevilla

THREE people have been arrested in Sevilla and two in Portugal for their involvement in the murder of a man after an argument in November 2020 in Sintra, Portugal.

In an operation carried out by Spanish National Police and the Portuguese Policia Judicial five fugitives who were wanted for murder in Portugal have been arrested, three in El Vacie area of Sevilla and two in the north of Portugal.

Once the three detainees suspected of hiding in Spain were located, police set up surveillance around their homes, which were searched and revealed evidence of the crime, such as garments with what could be blood stains and other items, the police reported.

At the same time, two other people were arrested in Portugal and one remains on the run.

The events took place in November in Sintra, Portugal, when two men were involved in a heated argument which resulted in a fight.

That same night, one of them went to the home of the other, and at some point, the owner of the house got out a shotgun and shot the unwanted visitor in the foot.

The injured man, accompanied by five others, carrying blunt objects and a shotgun returned later to take revenge, beating the other man with a stick with a metal end, throwing a rock at his head and shooting him in the legs several times until he died.

