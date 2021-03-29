Thirty-one people arrested at French border with false PCR

NATIONAL POLICE arrested 31 Romanian citizens at La Jonquera, the border with France, who were found to be travelling with forged false PCR certificates.

The police had been investigating the possible falsification of PCR tests by some EU citizens so they would be able to travel to their home countries. Therefore, an investigation was launched in mid-March by the UCRIF in Girona, the unit specialising in fighting illegal immigration and document falsification based on information from the French police regarding the existence of the falsified certificates.

Information was exchanged between the Spanish and French police thanks to bilateral agreements and a bus travelling to Romania was stopped. Its occupants had certificates which appeared to have been carried out in laboratories in Spain but which had been falsified.

The laboratories confirmed that the results had been tampered with.

Once the French authorities were informed, they refused to let them cross the border and the travellers were taken into custody by the Spanish National Police and once the laboratories had confirmed the falsification, they were arrested.

They were released with charges after giving a statement to the police awaiting a court hearing.

The investigation is ongoing to determine who was involved in tampering with the certificates.

