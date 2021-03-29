THE PP appeals the Celaa Law In Constitutional Court

The leader of the Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, has on Monday, March 29 called the controversial Celaa Law an “attack” on the freedom, quality and unity of the educational system and has vowed to repeal it if it reached the Government. Speaking with the president of UPN at a school in Madrid, Mr Casado made reference to a Tweet by Isabel Celaa on March 21 which said “Your children are not your children.”

In his rebuttal, the PP deputy said: “We cannot accept that a minister says that they are not our children.” He pointed out that children do not belong to the state and rejected the idea that a parent “must keep his hands away from the training of our young people and ensuring that they have a quality education.”

Regarding the appeal that his party has presented to the Constitutional Court, Mr Casado has indicated that Celaa’s law goes against the freedom to choose a centre for their children, violates the right of families to choose how their children are educated and goes against the right of children with disabilities to continue in special education centres.

Mr Casado also took the opportunity to express his regrets at the words directed by Ms Celaa towards the parliamentary spokesperson for Education of the PP in Congress, Sandra Moneo, and deputy Juan José Matarí, when she offended them by suggesting they didn’t know what they were taking about when it comes to special education, despite the fact that they have children with disabilities.

