Summer Overseas Travel Could Restart In Weeks After Big Hint From Number 10.

Summer holidays might well be back on in a couple of months. According to the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, May 17 is the earliest date international travel can resume.

However, there have been fears recently that Britons may have to wait longer to soak up the sun in Spain. Boris Johnson said today that the announcement about travelling abroad will be made next week.

When asked about whether Brits would be able to travel abroad to see their family, Johnson said that the most important thing for the UK was to continue to vaccinate people in “great numbers” but added that “we will be saying more about seeing family abroad and travel abroad but it won’t be at least until April 5.”

Last week the PM said “no decisions have been taken” yet on what might happen with vaccine passports. He suggested people may need to show a negative test, proof they have had the virus, or a vaccine stamp – but refused to be drawn on what it would be for except for foreign holidays.

Today, though, a travel expert weighed in to explain why he thinks the May date will likely not change. Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy, The PC Agency, shared on Twitter the Government giveaway that backs his theory up.

As it stands, the Global Travel Taskforce will announce details on how the UK will proceed regarding international travel on April 12.

