Spain sees 15,500 new Covid cases over the weekend, leading to an incidence rate rise of 10 points.

THE Ministry of Health has confirmed today, Monday, March 29, an additional 15,501 new infections and 189 deaths since Friday, March 26.

The national cumulative rate now stands at 149.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 138.63 on Friday.

With much higher rates, Madrid and Melilla are back at “extreme risk level” with 255.08 and 502.97 respectively.

The Ministry said the data confirms a “change in trend” which Carolina Darias’ department has been warning of for a week.

And head of Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, today confirmed that at national level, “Spain is in a phase of ascent.”

However, Simon did also clarify that this doesn’t mean that this pattern has to continue, “if we maintain the control measures,” though he did add that the increase is “most likely to continue in the coming days.”

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, today insisted that starting from next month the vaccination plan in Spain will take “a very important leap,”, mainly due to the arrival of the new Janssen vaccine expected on April 15 that, according to the government, is essential to achieve “herd immunisation against coronavirus.”

