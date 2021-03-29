IN June of last year, Val Williams who at the time was President of FOTA (Friends of Salon Varietes) decided that she wanted to do something to help the hospitality industry.

Whilst many have been badly affected by the aftermath of the pandemic, bars and restaurants as well as entertainers had seen their chance to work literally dry up almost overnight and Val had the concept of a group concentrated on Fuengirola and Mijas which she named Simply Surviving.

Whilst her indominable spirit was willing, she needed some help to actually get things moving and after Mijas Pueblo shop owner Alan Boardman ceased to be involved in marketing Salon Varietes Fuengirola, she asked him if he would join her to promote this new association.

-- Advertisement --



Now, with its own Simply Surviving Facebook page which already has nearly 500 members and rising, they have committed themselves to offer support to businesses and business individuals particularly hard hit by the current pandemic.

The concept is simple although the organisation can be quite complicated as there are two aspects of the Simply Surviving operation which need to be managed.

Firstly, on a non-profit basis for Simply Surviving they plan to arrange a number of different activities for members where they organise quiz afternoons, lunches and evening musical events focussed on Fuengirola and Mijas.

They plan to have a monthly lunch club with a meal of the day; three courses for no more than €15 to offer members a social event and help the chosen restaurant.

Casa Rustica is fully booked for April, but there is some room for more bookings in May at Ku Damm and La Farola in June. No profit is made on this and members pay direct to the restaurant.

They also intend to host an event with entertainment each month which helps the restaurant and the entertainers but the next event, Curtain Up at La Sierra featuring the always popular Ricky Lavazza on April 22 is fully booked although there are a few spaces available for the Saturday May 22 dinner.

This will be held at the poolside of Club Miraflores with a great value three course dinner with welcome drink at just €25 to include entertainment from Paul Anthony and Layla Vocalista.

Due to uncertainties over the curfew which could be changed before the event, it starts at 5pm with the singers performing between 6pm and 8.30pm and it all officially stops at 9pm for safeties sake.

Another part of the operation sees the selection of a charity of the month with the aim of raising as much as possible for the dedicated charity.

Last month €1,000 was raised for Donkey Dreamland with collections, a raffle and all of the income collected by Alan Boardman who conducts two-hour historic walking tours of Mijas Pueblo and asks for a minimum donation of €5 to those who join him.

At the time of writing, he has seven places left on his April 24 tour and just two left on the April 27 walk and will shortly release details of further dates this year.

The April charity is the Food Fairies, who have scaled back somewhat after their magnificent work during 2020 where they helped to feed 1,000 people over Christmas but they now concentrate on a select number of families especially in Fuengirola and also victims of domestic abuse.

On Thursday April 15 there will be a fun quiz night at Shaggy’s Bar in Fuengirola with a €2 donation to take part, with all donations going to help the Food Fairies.

All in all, it is a very praiseworthy concept and membership is free of charge as you simply need to join the Facebook Group but be aware that there will be no major activities during July and August due to the likely summer heat although there are great plans for autumn.

All of the events are advertised on Facebook but to make reservations now, please WhatsApp Alan Boardman on 610 522 605 and any registered local charity is more than welcome to apply to become sponsored charity of the month whilst businesses in the area are also welcome to advertise what they have to offer.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Simply Surviving an example of how people can have fun and help each other”.