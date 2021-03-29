SIERRA NEVADA becomes a haven for Andalucían tourists in the midst of parameter confinement

All across Spain, mobility between provinces has been restricted this Holy Week, measures which are set to remain in place until April 9 in an attempt to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. For Andalucíans still wanting to get out and about over the holiday without risking a hefty fine, the Sierra Nevada ski resort is beckoning. This week, hotel bookings are up in the resort as people travel from all over the community to enjoy the slopes.

Throughout Holy Week if weather conditions allow, Sierra Nevada will have a total of 75 kilometres open to skiers along with the entire 1,200 metre slope. According to the resort, the quality of the snow is excellent at a thickness of between 40 centimetres and one metre. In addition to hosting regular skiers, from this weekend until Easter, Sierra Nevada will host ten sporting events including three Spanish Championships.

-- Advertisement --



The arrival of tourists from different parts of the Andalucían Community will come as a welcome relief to the bars, restaurants, shops and hotels, whose businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those wanting to take advantage of this idyllic local get-away much purchase a ski pass in advance to facilitate the resort keeping track of numbers.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sierra Nevada Becomes A Haven For Andalucían Tourists”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.