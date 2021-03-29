Sevilla House Fire Hospitalises Two People

SEVILLA House Fire Sees Two Occupants Hospitalised

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, this morning (Sunday 28), deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), Sevilla Fire Brigade, and the National and Local Police, to a location in the city.

The 112 services had received several calls from worried neighbours at around 2am in the early hours of Sunday morning, reporting a fire in a two-storey building on Calle Korea, in the city of Sevilla.

Two occupants of the building had to be rescued, a male who suffered burns, and a female who suffered smoke inhalation, with both being transferred by the EPES 061 ambulance to the Virgen del Rocío hospital in the city.

One Local Police officer had to be treated at the scene for smoke poisoning after he entered the building to rescue the occupants, but he did not need hospitalisation. An investigation was ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

