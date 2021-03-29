Ryanair To Take Delivery Of Boeing Max Jets Next Month

RYANAIR expects to take delivery of the first of its new Boeing 737-8200 Max Jets next month

Irish airline giant Ryanair has confirmed that it expects its first Boeing Max jets to arrive sometime in April, with the aim of having 16 of these new passenger aircraft in the skies at the height of the 2021 summer season.

“We’re hoping that… the 8200 will be certified by the FAA sometime later this week and then by EASA later this week or early next week,” Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said on March 24.

He added that if the certification comes through on time, “we would expect to take probably our first Max delivery… in April.”

The original delivery date of the new aircraft of April 2019 has obviously been seriously delayed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but going forward Ryanair expects to take delivery of eight jets in April and a further eight in May. Referring to the carrier’s earlier plan of buying 24 of the Boeings, Mr O’ Leary pointed out that they are only likely to be operating at “80 per cent of our pre-Covid peak” this summer.

For this reason, “we don’t need these aircraft, but we are anxious to get these aircraft delivered so that we can start training our pilots and our cabin crew can get familiar with them, and our customers can enjoy flying in them”.

