Ronan Keating’s Wife Released from Hospital in Time for Daughter’s Birthday

RONAN KEATING’S wife Storm released from hospital in time for daughter’s first birthday, after being rushed into hospital for emergency spinal surgery.

Storm, an Australian fashion designer, who married Keating back in 2015 was rushed into hospital for emergency spinal surgery last week, but luckily she made it home in time for her daughter’s first birthday. Storm was released on Saturday and was soon able to celebrate with Coco and Ronan.

Storm took to Instagram to share Coco’s birthday bash and posted to say how excited she was for her daughter’s future. Storm said, ‘Happy 1st birthday to our little ray of sunshine.. our little Coco Bean 💕

‘Today was an explosion of so many emotions for so many wonderful reasons. I love this girl with all my heart – what a spirit and what a sparkle. I’m so excited about the future ahead for this little firecracker, and the proudest mummy in the world. I love you.

‘Coco Knox Keating – unconditionally and always ♥️.’

Ronan also posted for Coco’s birthday and spoke of the extreme circumstances the family had endured as Storm was rushed into hospital. He also showed his love for his daughter and said, ‘Well that was a week I never want to live again to Have my Storm in hospital under the most extreme circumstances and not be able to see her and hold her hand and give her a hug and tell her everything was going to be ok was the toughest I have known I felt so helpless, her strength is insane.

‘The care she received and the expertise was incredible thank you to Dr Aftab and all the team you got her home today, She is on the mend and I am so grateful. What a day to come home thank God she made it. So happy birthday to our Beany Bum.’

The proud dad continued, ‘This little rascal has been the light in our darkest time. Born in lockdown and now we celebrate your first birthday under the same terms but you never stop smiling and loving all around you. Thank you Coco for all you are and all you make us.

‘We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Let’s Pop a bottle raise a glass and celebrate living.’

