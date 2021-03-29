RELIEF spreads across Gibraltar as facemasks can finally be removed outside, some six months after they were first made compulsory.

Gibraltarians are finally able to walk around and enjoy the sun without a mask after Gibraltar’s government relaxed the rules and allowed the local community to remove their masks when outside. Recently Gibraltar became the first nation in the world to see its entire adult population vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Currently Gibraltar is seeing a low number of coronavirus infections and on Sunday they only had a total of 10 active cases according to the government. Sadly, though the British territory has seen 94 people die so far during the ongoing global pandemic.

Many residents are pleased to be able to walk around without their mask, however others will remain cautious a little longer. Masks will still be compulsory though in shops and on public transport.

Peter Maund, aged 45, shared his thoughts on being able to return to normal in Gibraltar and explained that, “It’s nice getting back to normal… and just seeing people enjoying themselves again and hopefully safely so we can keep the numbers down.”

Spanish tourist Desire Gimenez, aged 27, is a little more cautious though and will continue to wear a mask until she feels safe, she said, “The truth is I don’t feel completely safe,”

“We haven’t got used to it.. Even though I know they’ve been vaccinated, I at least will continue to wear a mask.”

Many people in Gibraltar are looking forward to moving forward and becoming a test case for the community. Paul Anthony said that, “Workers are coming back over the border which is excellent, so let’s move on and we can be a test case for the rest of the community and worldwide.”

