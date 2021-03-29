RELICS discovered from sacrificial pits in China.

A stunning collection of over 500 relics has been unearthed from sacrificial pits in China. The archaeological dig site of Sanxingdui has unearthed priceless relics in the Chinese province of Sichuan, in southwest China.

Among the finds is a 3000-year-old ceremonial mask made of gold, which is thought to have been worn for sacrificial purposes. Archaeologists began working on the site in 2019 and it is believed that so far around 500 items have been discovered, mainly crafted from gold, ivory, jade and bronze.

Besides the mask, other discoveries include a stunning statue and silk artefacts. Only half the mask was discovered but it is hoped that the other part will be found in future excavations. If the mask is pieced together and comes in at over 500 grams, the mask would set a record as the heaviest golden artefact discovered in China.

It is thought that the sacrificial pits belong to an unknown civilisation that carried out sacrificial rituals. Experts think that many of the objects discovered had been burned before later being buried.

The Chinese government of Chengdu shared the findings on an archaeological blog and according to officials the new discoveries will, ‘help deepen the understanding of the cultural relationship between the Chengdu Plain and the surrounding areas’.

The Sanxingdui dig brings many tourists into the area to see an almost forgotten piece of history.

