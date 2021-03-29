REAL MADRID star caught skipping confinement to spend time with his family on the beach in Spain’s Valencia

Brazilian international footballer Marcelo Vieira, left-back with Real Madrid and vice captain of the white club, was spotted enjoying Sunday, March 28 in Valencia with his family, in spite of the perimeter restrictions currently in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After enjoying a meal at a well-known hot-spot, the footballer was seen strolling along the Paseo Marítimo de la Malva-rosa with his wife and two children. Later in the day, Marcelo uploaded a photo on social media showing ear, but not wearing masks.

-- Advertisement --



He captioned his snap ‘Sunday in the sun.’

According to a national decree, perimeter confinement is in place from March 26 until April 9, meaning that travelling between regions is prohibited and people will only be allowed to travel between the different autonomous communities for essential purposes.

As well as playing for Real Madrid, Marcelo has been an international with Brazil since 2008, with which he won the 2013 Confederations Cup . He participated with the Brazilian Olympic team in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 , achieving bronze and silver respectively. In 2008, the football star married his long-term girlfriend Clarisse Alves and the pair celebrated the birth of their first child, Enzo Gattuso Alves Vieira, in September 2009.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Real Madrid Star Caught Skipping Confinement In Spain’s Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.