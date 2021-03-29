POLICE catch four youngsters red-handed vandalising a heritage site in Spain’s Alicante

The Department of Security of the Alicante City Council has reported that agents of the Fox unit of the Local Police nabbed four youngsters “red-handed” on Saturday afternoon, March 27, as they sprayed graffiti on the slope of the Castle of San Fernando. Local experts have denounced this despicable action on a site which is an important part of the historical heritage of the city of Alicante.

The four young men caught in the act are aged between 16 and 20 and have been charged with serious offences of vandalism and attempting to evade arrest. When officers happened upon the suspects, they fled the scene; two were captured immediately with the others identified later, and spray cans and various other painting materials were seized.

-- Advertisement --



According to police sources, the events occurred at around 7:10 p.m., when a Fox patrol conducting a routine surveillance of the area spotted four individuals painting a large mural on the wall of the fortress of Castillo de San Fernando, on Camino de Ronda.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that one of the boys had recently escaped from a juvenile facility in Alicante, and he was returned shortly thereafter. The police have submitted a judicial report and enlisted the help of a panel of experts to estimate the cost of the damage.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Catch Vandalising Youngsters Red-Handed In Spain’s Alicante”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.