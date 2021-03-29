Piers Morgan Reveals Death Threats Made Against Him And His Son

PIERS MORGAN Reveals Police Are Investigating Death Threats Made Against Him And His Son Spencer



Piers Morgan, the former Good Morning Britain star, has revealed that in February he gave a statement to the police after an online troll told him he that was ‘a marked man’, and now the police are investigating death threats made against him and his eldest son, Spencer.

The TV presenter has been the subject of many online debates since his sensational departure from the ITV morning show after he had voiced his opinion on comments made by Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, and in his Mail On Sunday column this week, he wrote about his departure from the show.

Morgan’s three sons, Spencer, Albert, and Stanley, have all been the targets of online abuse, he said, and have all shown him ‘screenshots of venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them, which made my stomach churn, especially as police are already investigating a death threat made to me and my eldest boy Spencer last month’.

Piers added, ‘None of them even care about Meghan Markle, let alone agree with my views on her. Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association. One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added, “When your dad dies, the world will have a party”‘.

Recently, Piers has made efforts to highlight the current trend of what he calls ‘cancel culture’, – with his friend Sharon Osbourne also leaving her chat show job with CBS this week under similar circumstances – where he says that there are differences between ‘someone’s truth’ and ‘actual truth’, and claiming that he could not be labelled racist simply because he did not believe certain comments made by Meghan during her interview, as reported by metro.co.uk.

