Mum Dies After Falling From A Balcony In Cancun

A young mother from Missouri has plunged to her death after falling from the fourth floor of the Now Jade Riviera Hotel in Cancun in Mexico. According to news station KTVI, the woman was enjoying a spring break vacation with her child and other St. Louis-area high school seniors when the tragic event occurred.

“Going into the trip we were like, ‘This is going to be the best time of our lives. It’s going to be awesome,’” McKenzie O’Neal, a friend who was on the spring break trip, told the news station.

“I don’t think we ever imagined the worst things that could have happened, that we could be involved with it. We could see it. It’s really scary.”

The manager of the resort told local media that the authorities had ruled her death “an accident.”

“We have been informed that the authorities have determined that the tragic incident that recently occurred at Now Jade Riviera Cancun was the result of an accident,” the manager told the outlet.

“We extend our sincere sympathy to family and friends of the deceased.”

A spokesperson for the US State Department confirmed that local authorities were carrying out the investigation but said that no further details, such as the young mother’s identity, would be released to the media until a later date.

“You could see the looks on people’s faces. It was truly heartbreaking,” another student told KTVI.

“Again, you never know what to expect. In the snap of your fingers, something could be gone.”

