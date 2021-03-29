Mother Reveals Her Anguish after Islamist Insurgents Shoot Son Dead

MOTHER reveals her anguish after Islamist insurgents shoot her son dead in Mozambique hotel attack.

Adrian Nel, aged 40 was tragically shot dead after he tried to flee along with his younger brother and his father. The attack took place in Mozambique and Adrian’s mother spoke of her anguish at the attack by suspected Islamic insurgents. She has also claimed that the government of Mozambique should have been able to prevent the attack, which she considers a crime against humanity.

Meryl Knox spoke of the attack where dozens of people became trapped in a Palma hotel. Meryl said, “It’s been so difficult to find out what really was going on there.

“The evacuation by helicopter wasn’t going to happen. The insurgents had surrounded the hotel.

“The only chance they had of getting away was doing a convoy.

“When they were driving out unfortunately the insurgents ambushed them and my son was shot.

“My husband, my youngest son and Adrian were in the one car.

“I learnt on Friday night that people had been killed as they tried to leave the hotel. We didn’t hear who had been killed.

“It was only on Saturday morning that I got news that unfortunately it was Adrian.”

According to Sky, two British citizens were among those saved during a search and rescue operation.

Meryl’s husband and youngest son hope to return home soon to South Africa with Adrian’s body.

