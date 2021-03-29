Most fines issued in 2020 were for speeding offences

THROUGHOUT 2020, the General Traffic Department (DGT) issued more than 3.87 million fines.

This is 17.25 per cent fewer than in 2019, when there were 4.68 million, this is obviously because due to the pandemic mobility was seriously affected, this is according to a report published this month by the Associated European Motorists organisation, AEA.

Most of the fines issued by the DGT were for speeding and the report also shows that the number of traffic accidents and fines did not go down as much as could have been expected under circumstances.

According to the AEA report, the two out of three fines have been for speeding, that is 44.7 per cent, totalling 143,345.

Meanwhile, there were 96,181 fines for using a mobile phone while driving; 94,457 for driving without a license; and not using a seatbelt, 94,417.

There were also 434,479 fines for not having passed an ITV (MOT) test or driving even if the result had been negative.

The AEA also reports that fines for using drugs or drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel have fallen in 2020 by almost 49 per cent and 55.4 per cent respectively compared to 2019.

However, fines for negligent driving or not using a helmet when riding a motorbike have risen.

