Morocco Suspends Flights With Spain And France As Third Covid Wave Sweeps Through Europe.

Morocco has suddenly suspended flights with Spain and France due to the bad epidemiological situation in the European Union, according to the Moroccan press. The controversial measure will take effect tomorrow night, at 11:59 pm, Tuesday, March 30.

According to several local media, the Spanish and French airlines that operate flights to Morocco have already been informed of the sudden decision. All flights have now been cancelled until further notice.

-- Advertisement --



Morocco has already cancelled flights with other countries in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Alawite country. The Moroccan Foreign Ministry officially confirmed the measure. “As part of the preventive measures adopted by Morocco against the spread of the Covid19 pandemic, passenger flights to and from France and Spain will be suspended as of tomorrow, March 30, 2021, at 11:59 pm until further notice “. said a spokesman.

The suspension adds Spain and France to the following list of banned flights. They include Mali, Ghana, Republic of Democratic Congo, Guinea-Conakry, Libya, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Cameroon, Croatia, Mozambique, Poland, Norway, Finland, Greece, Lebanon, Kuwait, Algeria, and Egypt, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Australia, Ireland, Brazil, New Zealand, the UK, South Africa, and Denmark.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Morocco Suspends Flights With Spain And France”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.