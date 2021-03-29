MARBELLA Town Hall Refurbishes The San Pedro Indoor Football Courts of the Juan José Almagro sports centre



Marbella town hall has refurbished the indoor football courts of the Juan José Almagro sports centre, in the Antonio Naranjo Municipal Stadium, in San Pedro Alcántara, which had stood empty and disused for 20 years, undertaking the works after having received requests from various local sports entities for a facility to use.

This newly finished indoor soccer field on the Juan José Almagro sports facility will be made available to sports organizations and the general public, as free time slots will be made available for rental, with the price to rent the court set at €5.18 euros per hour or €7.19 if users require the artificial lighting.

The works are part of the Sports Facilities Conservation Plan, which has a duration of five years and whose objective is to build infrastructures or improve existing ones in the municipality.

In recent months, the town hall has refurbished the basketball and volleyball courts of the Fuente Nueva Park, and now also plans to improve the facilities of the climbing wall in the town centre and the Elena Benítez Sports Palace, as well as putting out to tender the project to build a pavilion in the southern area of San Pedro.

Javier García, the deputy mayor, said, “The coronavirus pandemic has further highlighted the importance of physical activity and for the Government team it is a priority area”, with Javier Mérida, the Minister for Sports of San Pedro de Alcántara, adding, “We want the facilities to be in the best possible state”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

