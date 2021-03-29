MANCHESTER CITY Confirm Their Argentinian Hitman Sergio Aguero Will Leave This Summer

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s 32-year-old record goalscorer will leave the club at the end of the season it was confirmed today.

Moving to the Etihad in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, in his 10 years at City, the prolific Argentinian striker played 384 times for them, and scored 257 goals, including one of the most famous goals in Premiership history, the one he scored in the 94th minute against QPR to win Man City the league title in the 2011/12 season.

-- Advertisement --



Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the City chairman said of their prized asset, “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football”.

He continued, “This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead”.

Adding, “In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David. And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Manchester City Confirm Aguero Will Leave This Summer”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.