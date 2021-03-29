Los Palacios, Sevilla Traffic Accident Leaves One Dead And Several Injured

Los Palacios, Sevilla Traffic Multiple Accident Leaves One Dead And Several Injured.



THE 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, last night (Sunday March 28), deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Sevilla and Dos Hermanas Fire Brigades, and the Guardia Civil Traffic Police, to a traffic accident on the AP-4 motorway.

Several calls were received at around 10.47pm reporting a multiple vehicle accident on the AP-4 motorway at Km 18 where it passes through the municipality of Los Palacios in Sevilla, on the carriageway heading in the direction of Cádiz.

On arrival at the scene of the accident, the emergency services found multiple vehicles had been involved in the collision, with one lane of the motorway being blocked, and the EPES 061 ambulance workers tended to the injured parties, but sadly, the firefighters confirmed one person was tragically dead at the scene, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

