Los Montes De Málaga Lost Hikers In Search Operation

Two lost hikers were rescued after a search operation was initiated by the 112 emergency services, involving the Málaga Fire Brigade and National Police, last Thursday 25, in the region of Los Montes de Málaga.

The two visitors had been walking on a route that took them through the ruins of the old San Telmo aqueduct, a Site of Cultural Interest that was built between 1782 and 1784, which is located in a rugged region that is crossed by the Don Ventura and Del Sastre streams, high in the hills.

They realised that night had fallen before they could find their way back out from the area, and being without any torches it became impossible to spot any landmarks or reference points along the forest trails, to find their bearings, and got disorientated, ending up having to call the 112 emergency line for assistance at around 7.45pm.

Upon receiving the call, 112 immediately deployed the emergency teams, who eventually located the two hikers, in good condition, and guided them back to safety, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

